Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State summit, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government launched a severe crackdown on suspected critics and opposition members, fearing mass protests over allegations of election theft.A report by human rights organizations reveals that around 200 Zimbabweans were affected by the crackdown, which included arrests, violence, and intimidation. The international community, including the United Nations, has called for the release of detained opposition supporters and civil society workers.The crackdown involved the deployment of the military and police across cities and rural areas. Activists, vendors, and opposition figures faced arrests and violence, with some suffering torture.Notable incidents include, the arrest of CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 youths on June 16 during an International Youth Day event. Five members of Job Sikhala's group were arrested on June 29 for an unsanctioned gathering. Arrests and detentions of individuals attending memorial services, student meetings, and peaceful protests throughout July and August. Activists, including those traveling to a conference, were detained and tortured.Civic society organizations condemned the crackdown at a symposium held alongside the SADC People's Summit, highlighting the shrinking democratic space under Mnangagwa's administration.