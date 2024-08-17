Fake prophet arrested for rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tobias Dospani, a 40-year-old man suspected of posing as a prophet, appeared before a Harare magistrate on Friday facing serious charges of raping a 26-year-old woman from Epworth.Dospani was denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and has been advised to seek bail from the High Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 23.According to prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti, the incident occurred on July 14 when the complainant and her sister visited Dospani's shrine for prayers. After the prayers, Dospani requested to visit the complainant’s home for additional prayers around midnight. Following the session, both women went to bed, but around 1am, Dospani entered the complainant's bedroom and made sexual advances, demanding sex as compensation for his prayers.The court documents allege that Dospani forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent before fleeing the scene. The complainant later reported the assault to the police, leading to Dospani's arrest.Dospani's arrest follows accusations of masquerading as a prophet and exploiting his position to commit sexual assault. The case has drawn significant attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and the alleged abuse of trust and authority.