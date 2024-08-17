Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru businesswoman Smelly Dube has been recognized as one of the top 100 most influential people globally for 2024. She was honored alongside notable figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa at a ceremony held at the Double Tree by Hilton London, Ealing, on July 30, 2024.This recognition highlights individuals whose impact spans various fields including technology, business, politics, and the arts.The accolade, awarded by Leaders Without Borders, celebrates those who have significantly shaped global conversations, policies, and perceptions.The list features a diverse range of influential figures, including American billionaire Elon Musk, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, late South African leaders Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu, British businessman Richard Branson, Kenyan academic Professor PLO Lumumba, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.Smelly Dube, along with her husband Mncedisi Dube, was acknowledged for her considerable influence.As the proprietor of Tabekwe Mine, a gold mining venture, she operates in a traditionally male-dominated industry and employs 160 workers. Her philanthropic efforts, including supporting orphans and elderly households, have also contributed to her esteemed reputation.In her acceptance speech, Dube expressed humility and dedication, attributing the award to her employees and supporters. She emphasized her commitment to continuing her work for the betterment of Zimbabwe and the broader global community.