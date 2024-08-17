Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

News / National

by Staff reporter

Self-styled prophet Passion Java has filed fraud charges against Zanu PF-linked businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe over a corrupt Harare City Council tender deal for streetlight rehabilitation.The tender, worth US$9 million, was allegedly won by Mpofu and Chimombe using false documents. Java claims he was defrauded of US$300,000 after being lured by the two to invest in the deal through their company, Juluka Projects and Plant Hire.Java filed his report upon returning from South Africa, accusing Mpofu and Chimombe of knowing they had fraudulently obtained the tender.The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating, alleging the duo misrepresented their compliance with procurement laws, submitting a fraudulent financial report.Mpofu and Chimombe are already facing charges for defrauding the state of over US$7 million in a separate case involving a botched presidential goat scheme.They allegedly forged tax and compliance certificates for a Lands Ministry tender, resulting in the state paying ZWL1.6 billion (about US$7.7 million) for goats that were mostly undelivered.Their trial for the goat scheme fraud is set to begin on October 1 at the High Court.