Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

A significant development in a four-year-old murder case has led to the arrest of 41-year-old Jealous Samoyo from Kuwadzana 7.Samoyo, taken into custody last week, is suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of Wellington Marongedze in Mabvuku. The arrest followed the discovery of a firearm linked to the crime in Samoyo's possession.Samoyo appeared before Harare magistrate Simon Kandiyero, who remanded him in custody until September 25 to allow the state to consolidate his case with that of his co-accused, Job Vambe, who is already in custody.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira detailed that on July 11, 2019, Samoyo and his accomplices, armed with iron bars and a firearm, broke into Marongedze's home to rob him.During the robbery, Samoyo and his group assaulted Marongedze, who was asleep with his wife, and demanded cash and valuables. They fired a shot to intimidate Marongedze, ultimately stealing US$1,000 and an Itel cellphone.Marongedze succumbed to his injuries on July 28.