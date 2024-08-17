News / National
Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa
George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe, recently stirred controversy by defending former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
Charamba's unexpected support for Chamisa came after a section of Zimbabweans on X (formerly Twitter) accused the ex-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader of undermining opposition politics.
The criticism intensified when academic and political analyst Ibbo Mandaza accused Chamisa of misleading the public with his #Godisinit mantra, arguing that it gave people false hope. Mandaza even threatened to expose Chamisa if he didn't step away from opposition politics for good.
"Go with your #Godisinit and leave opposition politics now to allow for new leadership. As I've said before, you've served the state well by systematically demobilizing the masses - a disgrace for which you will pay dearly. Declare your departure or we expose you," Mandaza wrote in response to one of Chamisa's posts criticizing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for lacking values.
Many Zimbabweans echoed Mandaza's sentiments, criticizing Chamisa's nonviolent, no-protest approach. Among them was journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who expressed his frustration:
"This nonsense is now nauseating! You can't keep repeating the same thing for 7 years while people are languishing in prison. Either you're meant to lead, or you're not leadership material!"
Australia-based socialite Susan Mutami went a step further, sensationally claiming that Chamisa had received money from Zanu-PF.
In a surprising turn, Charamba stepped in to defend Chamisa. Responding to one of Chamisa's critics, Charamba challenged them to form their own political party if they were dissatisfied with Chamisa's leadership.
"This is crazy; why do you hold him responsible for voluntary incapacitation? Start your own opposition party!!!" Charamba retorted.
Charamba's defense of Chamisa quickly sparked speculation and concern among observers.
