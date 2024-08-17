Latest News Editor's Choice


Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago
In a dramatic turn of events, prominent Zimbabwean businessman and Zanu-PF politician Scott Sakupwanya was reportedly involved in a near altercation with former Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa.

The incident took place after a Northern Region Division One match between Sakupwanya's Scottland Football Club and Mutasa's MWOS team, which ended in a draw.

According to eyewitness reports, Sakupwanya, who is the Member of Parliament for Mabvuku and owner of Scottland FC, was infuriated by Mutasa's post-match celebration.

Mutasa, the coach of MWOS, had just watched his team secure a late equalizer, leading him to celebrate by washing his face - a gesture that enraged Sakupwanya. In some circles, this act is believed to symbolize breaking an opponent's spell.

Angered by Mutasa's celebration, Sakupwanya allegedly stormed the pitch with the intent to confront the Dynamos legend physically. Eyewitness Nickson Mpofu, who shared the details on Facebook, revealed that the Zanu-PF politician had to be restrained by security personnel to prevent a violent incident.

Nickson Mpofu, posting under the name Nick Schiesman Museyamwa, described the scene:

"There was chaos and mayhem just as the final whistle blew at Ngoni Stadium when a furious Scottland owner Scott Sakupwanya invaded the pitch intending to assault MWOS head coach Lloyd Mutasa.

This followed MWOS's late equalizer, which canceled out a first-half goal by Denver Mukamba. Sakupwanya was enraged by Mutasa's celebration, where the coach washed his face (a gesture believed to break an opponent's spell).

An irate Mabvuku Member of Parliament aggressively grabbed Mutasa and attempted to throw a punch but was pulled back by security. Coach Mutasa had to run for his life."

