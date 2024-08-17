Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago
Dynamos 1-0 ZESCO United
Dynamos take slender lead over the Zambians in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup courtesy of Tanaka Shandirwa’s first half goal.

Match played at Botswana National Stadium because Zimbabwe has no CAF-approved stadium.

Shandirwa netted the goal on the half hour mark following a well-worked team play.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners managed to preserve their lead and finished the match with a win.

The game was played at National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana due to the unavailability of approved grounds in Zimbabwe.

The second leg will be played next weekend in Zambia.

The winner in the fixture will face the winning side in the tie between Orapa United (Botswana) and Foresters FC (Seychelles) in the next round.

More to follow....

