Malema and EFF will survive

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago
Since its inception, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has waged and survived many political battles with Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu side by side, until last week when Shivambu dumped the EFF for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, triggering questions as to who's next to divorce the EFF.

Following the announcement of Shivambu and Manyi's departure, EFF member of parliament Carl Niehaus expressed his frustration on X, and said that Manyi's conduct lacked integrity.

"At a difficult time in your life the #CommanderInChief, @Julius_S_Malema, accepted you, embraced you in the @EFFSouthAfrica, and was good to you. This is not the way to say thank you," wrote Niehaus.

In what appeared to be a reassurance by the EFF, its prominent leaders and employees, and many other influential members took to social media and pledged their loyalty to the party and its leader.

"I want to reassure the Ground Forces of the EFF – loyal, hardworking, disciplined, Ground Forces of the EFF, I am with you, and I will never turn my back against this organisation..." CiC Julius Sello Malema," wrote. Naledi Chirwa, a member of the National Council of Provinces.

Professor Cam Modisane also expressed his loyalty and said he would never leave the EFF.

Former Public Protector and now a Member of Parliament Busisiwe Mkhwebane also posted on X that the news she was leaving the red berets was fake. "I will never betray the fighters in my political home," the post read.

However, questions about the state of the leadership remain as many attempts continue to be launched in efforts to unearth the reasons that may have motivated the recent resignations.

Last month, EFF National Organiser Patrick Sindane and veteran Kenny Motsamai, former EFF MP, left the party to join the Patriotic Alliance.

Sindane said they did not make it to the EFF's parliamentary list after being appointed to represent the party in the National Assembly.

However, the two asserted that they disagreed with the EFF's open border policy, which permits travel between nations, primarily within the continent.

Former EFF Ekurhuleni regional Treasurer Carol Mafagane and now a member of the MK party in parliament, left the party last year and joined the eight-month-old party.

As some of the reasons leading to the dumping of the EFF remain, various independent political analysts including Lukhona Mnguni weighed in and said it was too early to fully understand what led to the resignations.

"Whether there will be a mass following in terms of Shivambu supporters and members of the EFF or there will be a gradual shift of the EFF towards MK party will be seen in December to elect a new leadership of the EFF that will be given a mandate," Mnguni said.

Meanwhile, Independent Political analyst and lecturer at the University of Limpopo, Dr Metji Makgoba, said Shivambu's resignation could be linked to his leadership aspirations within the EFF and that this would hurt the EFF.

"He has strong academic and political credentials that will be felt wherever he goes. Within the left, he is a respected thinker who reads and is articulate. He is also abrasive and has a strong personality.

"However, the EFF has established itself throughout the country. While the departure of Floyd will hurt the EFF, they have managed to build a solid movement. The only problem is that they are now competing for the same space with the MK even though it is barely left."

Professor Sipho Seepe said that this was a political setback for the party but believed that Malema and his party would survive this.

In an emotional press briefing on Thursday, probably the first of its kind in the red berets movement, Shivambu shockingly confirmed the rumours of his divorce from the party he once called his political home, saying he would now join and participate in the activities of the MK party.

This left the country in shock as the pair appeared inseparable considering the decades of "bromance" which saw them rise to prominent political players in the country, dating back to their days in the ANC Youth League before establishing the EFF after they were expelled from the ANC.

Shivambu was joined by the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi, who also left the EFF to reunite with his boss at the MK Party.

A visibly emotional and disappointed Malema said, during the press briefing announcing Shivambu's resignation, that he expected an increase in the number of people to abandon the EFF and align themselves with the MK Party.

He further described his final meeting with Shivambu as the last supper, expressing dismay over his decision to leave the EFF.

Source - iol
