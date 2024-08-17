Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Girls as young as 10-years-old are having babies in SA

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Shocking statistics revealed recently that over 4,000 girls in the Eastern Cape have given birth in the past four months.

The Eastern Department of Health (DOH) said 97 of these girls were aged between 10 and 14.

The teenage pregnancy pandemic is something the departments of Health, Social Development and Basic Education said they were addressing.

However, other provinces - KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng - are facing the same challenges.

In the last financial year, statistics provided by the National Department of Health showed that KZN had the highest number of teenage pregnancies — 31,088.

A total of 2,716 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 gave birth between April 2023 and March 2024 around SA.

A staggering 610 girls were from KZN, followed by 395 in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng 430.

A total of 1,226 aged between 10 to 14 years had terminated their pregnancies.

However, experts say there are risks involved with girls becoming mothers at such a young age.

What are the dangers associated with girls giving birth as young as 10?

Professor Ismail Bhorat, president of the South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SASOG) said at the onset, pregnant teens and their unborn babies have unique medical risks.

Lack of prenatal care

"They are at risk of not getting the correct prenatal care, especially if there don't have family support, which is often the case. The teenager who is pregnant often tends to hide the pregnancy until later in gestation and often misses critical screening periods," Bhorat said.

"Prenatal care encompasses looking for medical problems in the mother that can impact the pregnancy, diagnose fetal anomalies, diagnose genetic problems and monitor the baby's growth, dealing quickly with any complications that may arise," he said.

"Prenatal vitamins, for example, folic acid is ideally taken preconception which is important in preventing certain birth defect such as spina bifida."

In addition, he said pregnant teens have a higher risk of getting high blood pressure which is called pre-eclampsia.

Bhorat explained that the dangerous medical condition combines high blood pressure with excess protein in the urine, swelling of legs and hands and face (oedema) and organ damage.

"These medical risks affect the pregnant teen herself who may need to take medication to control the symptoms of the condition," he said.

"This can also lead to disrupting the unborn baby's growth and could also lead to further complications such as premature birth. The earlier the baby is born, the more risk there is of respiratory, digestive, vision, cognitive and other problems."

Low birth weight

Bhorat said teenagers are also at a higher risk of having low birth-weight babies.

"This could be part of the placental disruption due to placental mediated disease like growth restriction or pre-eclampsia, or premature labour itself, where the baby has less time to grow in the womb," said Bhorat.

"Small babies with respiratory problems at birth may need to be put onto a ventilator in a hospital's neonatal care for help with breathing after birth."

Birthing options

"Normal vaginal delivery may also prove a challenge in teen pregnancy, especially if the foetus is large for gestational age, and the pelvis may be disproportionately small for the fetal head — this is called cephalon-pelvic disproportion which is common in teens and often leads to a caesarean section."

He further explained that pregnant teens may be at higher risk for post-partum depression.

"This can interfere with not only taking care of herself, but also the newborn, thus the crucial need for family support," said Bhorat.

"All efforts by the health authorities should be made to combat teenage pregnancies, as the medical risks these teenage face is very high."

Social Impact

Echoing similar sentiments was Professor Mergan Naidoo from The University of KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Family Medicine.

He said teenage pregnancy has multiple risks associated with bio-psycho-social health.

He said, biologically, the impact on the teenager was a difficult labour due to an underdeveloped pelvis.

"There is also an increased risk of operative or assisted deliveries, anaemia, birth complications and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy."

He said these teenage pregnancies also lead to unplanned deliveries and abortions (both legal and illegal).

Naidoo said the baby risked low birth-weight, pre-term delivery, increased risk of infant death and child malnutrition.

Other factors included psychological trauma from termination of pregnancy, depression, PTSD, sleep disorders and anxiety.

"Then there is a social impact. The impact on the family, like social isolation and the stigma," said Naidoo.

"Often the teenager leaves school and then becomes a young mother - dependent on family, a boyfriend and social grants. The child is often cared for by the grandmother, and that is associated with many problems."

Lastly, Naidoo said long-term outcomes are often dependent on pregnancy experiences.

"Hypertensive disorder of pregnancies can lead to intracranial bleeds and a stroke-like syndrome," he said.

"A traumatic delivery can cause damage to the female genital tract, illegal abortions can cause severe genital tract problems, and psychological trauma can have long-term sequelae (a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury)."

But what interventions are being put in place?

The DOH said it had introduced a number of interventions, including over 1,000 Youth Friendly Zones in primary health facilities or public clinics across the country.

National DOH spokesperson Foster Mohale said this was done to create an enabling environment for young people, girls in particular, to access sexual and reproductive health services without feeling judged.

"These zones are managed by young nurses and doctors to make young people feel open to discuss their health needs without fear of being judged," Mohale said.

"Some of these young mothers don't have family support structures to look after the children when they go to school, this contributes to school drop-outs because teen mothers are unable to become caregivers and learners at the same time."

Mohale said the Department of Social Development had also developed a programme called YOLO, targeting young people aged between 15 and 24, for the reduction of HIV infections and teenage and unplanned pregnancies.

Reasons for teenage pregnancy

In the Eastern Cape, alcohol abuse, a lack of adequate parental care, support and supervision, especially in child-headed families, were some of the reasons for high teenage pregnancy.

The Eastern Cape DOH said youth zones made it easier for the youth to access health facilities without having to wait in queues.

"The youth are seen in dedicated consulting rooms and are seen by younger nurses," said spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase.

"They also get an opportunity to discuss their own issues and get more information on sexual reproductive health and rights services."

He said the department also visited schools to provide integrated health services and education, which includes education and provision of sexual reproductive health and rights information.

This year, the DOH, together with the department of social development and education will provide Integrated School Health Services.

He said they will also be establishing the District Integrated School Health Task Teams in four outstanding districts -Amathole, Chris Hani, Nelson Mandela Metro and Sarah Baartman.

"The department can confirm that there is no shortage of condoms at our facilities. We continuously encourage sexually active people to use condoms whenever they have sex," said Ndamase.

"It is important to note that teenage pregnancies are not a Department of Health or government issue, but a societal issue," he said.

"As such, we are calling on everyone to play their respective roles so that we will be able to address this problem."

Keeping pregnant teenagers in school

The Eastern Cape Department of Education said learners who were pregnant or are mothers, were given a tool kit to keep them in the school system.

"We want them to finish school," said spokesperson, Mali Mtima.

He said the curriculum also spoke about teenage pregnancy.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the issue of social ills in our communities "worry us all".

"Health, social development and education have to deal with these realities," Mahlambi said.

"These issues don't only disturb us in terms of our programmes, but lead to many of them not finishing school and giving birth to more children, and this becomes a burden to the purse of the government."

Mahlambi said teenage pregnancies came at a huge financial cost to the State, where it had to disburse funds to these three key departments, saying, "It's a vicious circle".


Source - iol
More on: #Malema, #EFF, #Shivambo

Comments


Must Read

Malema and EFF will survive

55 mins ago | 23 Views

Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Julius Sello Malema: a politician full of contradictions

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

7 hrs ago | 60 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

8 hrs ago | 2753 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

9 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

9 hrs ago | 463 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

10 hrs ago | 111 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

Uber driver recounts near-death experiences

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

The power of goblins (Ontikolotshe)

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

10 hrs ago | 132 Views

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

17 Aug 2024 at 21:21hrs | 1126 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

17 Aug 2024 at 21:10hrs | 900 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

17 Aug 2024 at 21:10hrs | 1102 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

17 Aug 2024 at 21:01hrs | 1430 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

17 Aug 2024 at 20:46hrs | 360 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

17 Aug 2024 at 20:45hrs | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

17 Aug 2024 at 20:43hrs | 307 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

17 Aug 2024 at 20:42hrs | 133 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

17 Aug 2024 at 17:00hrs | 646 Views

Hichilema blunders again

17 Aug 2024 at 15:47hrs | 2786 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

17 Aug 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2290 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

17 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 684 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

17 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 224 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

17 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 1055 Views