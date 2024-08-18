Bosso storm into Chibuku quarter-finals

News / National

Highlanders 3 - 0 GreenFuelHighlanders secured a decisive 3-0 victory over GreenFuel in the Chibuku Super Cup, advancing to the quarter-finals. The match, played at Highlanders' home ground, was one of their most dominant performances of the season. Coach Kelvin Kaindu was pleased with the result, acknowledging that the team had struggled in recent home league matches.Melikhaya Ncube opened the scoring just before halftime, though the goal was controversial as GreenFuel players believed it was offside. Despite protests, the goal stood, and GreenFuel's Tendai Chirara and Reginald Chinemo were booked for their reactions. Highlanders continued their dominance with a second goal by Ndlovu in the 64th minute and a third by Marvelous Chigumira in the 80th minute.GreenFuel coach Saul Chaminuka felt the first goal was the turning point, as it disrupted his team's momentum. Despite attempts to regroup, GreenFuel couldn't recover. Highlanders had to make an early substitution after their goalkeeper, Raphael Pitisi, sustained a knee injury, but his replacement, Ariel Sibanda, was well-received by the fans and performed admirably.Throughout the match, Highlanders maintained control, creating multiple scoring opportunities while GreenFuel struggled to respond effectively.