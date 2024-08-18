Mnangagwa launches Sadc Liberation city

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sadc Liberation City today, where Zimbabwe officially handed over one hectare of land to the regional bloc. This land will allow each Sadc member country to construct a monument commemorating its struggle against colonialism.The ceremony, held at the Museum of African Liberation, was attended by several Heads of State and Government from the Sadc region. The Museum of African Liberation is a Pan-African project dedicated to documenting and preserving the continent's liberation history.In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa emphasized Zimbabwe's continued inspiration from the region's shared national history and the spirit of Pan-African unity. He also acknowledged the support of Sadc member states and other African countries, which led to the official endorsement by the African Union for the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation. The project is being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge (Instak).