Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sadc leaders tour Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona, Liberation City

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
During the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, regional leaders took a break from their busy schedules to tour Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited and the Museum of African Liberation, led by President Mnangagwa. As the newly appointed SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of accurately documenting African history, free from the distortions of former colonial powers.

In his keynote address at the Museum of African Liberation, President Mnangagwa reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to the spirit of Pan-Africanism and collective national history. He announced that Zimbabwe had allocated one hectare of land to SADC member states for the construction of monuments to commemorate their struggles against colonialism. He also stressed the importance of preserving African narratives and warned against the falsification of the continent's history.

The tour included prominent leaders such as Angola's President Joao Lourenço, Eswatini's King Mswati III, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and SADC Executive Secretary Mr. Elias Magosi.

At the Geo Pomona Waste Management site, President Mnangagwa highlighted the project's role in driving innovation and sustainable economic growth in the SADC region. He praised the waste-to-energy initiative for addressing environmental challenges and generating electricity for the national grid. The project aligns with Zimbabwe's vision of promoting environmentally sensitive waste management practices and contributing to a cleaner, healthier future.

Geo Pomona's CEO, Dr. Dilesh Nguwaya, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their innovative waste management model, which he described as a testament to President Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe's transformation into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. The events were also attended by Zimbabwe's Vice Presidents, government ministers, diplomats, and other dignitaries.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chair, #Sadc, #Mnangawa

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Mayors to undergo Zanu-PF ideology training

17 secs ago | 0 Views

SADC Summit lets rogue members off the hook

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Man loses US$3,000 in botched car sale

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutsvangwa cuts a lone figure at Sadc summit

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa glows in Geo Pomona project

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa breaks ground for Sadc Liberation Square in Harare

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF cell restructuring in shambles

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe political parties should account for disbursed funds

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthwakazi State proponents have exhausted internal remedies

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe's democratic space shrinking'

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Relief as High Court reverses Masvingo evictions

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Sadc can't be divided

16 mins ago | 6 Views

BCC violates own public transport policy

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Stepmother in court for child abuse

19 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's farm blows away Masisi

21 mins ago | 36 Views

Busy schedule for Chiwenga

25 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabweans celebrate Mnangagwa's Sadc Chairmanship

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Sadc reiterates call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared national hero in Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 79 Views

Miss Universe to arrive in Zimbabwe today

31 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sadc Liberation city

34 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso storm into Chibuku quarter-finals

35 mins ago | 15 Views

Girls as young as 10-years-old are having babies in SA

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Malema and EFF will survive

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

11 hrs ago | 278 Views

Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

11 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Julius Sello Malema: a politician full of contradictions

12 hrs ago | 458 Views

Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

16 hrs ago | 472 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

17 hrs ago | 975 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

17 hrs ago | 5053 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

18 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

18 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

18 hrs ago | 261 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

19 hrs ago | 337 Views