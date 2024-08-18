Sadc leaders tour Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona, Liberation City

News / National

by Staff reporter

During the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, regional leaders took a break from their busy schedules to tour Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited and the Museum of African Liberation, led by President Mnangagwa. As the newly appointed SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of accurately documenting African history, free from the distortions of former colonial powers.In his keynote address at the Museum of African Liberation, President Mnangagwa reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to the spirit of Pan-Africanism and collective national history. He announced that Zimbabwe had allocated one hectare of land to SADC member states for the construction of monuments to commemorate their struggles against colonialism. He also stressed the importance of preserving African narratives and warned against the falsification of the continent's history.The tour included prominent leaders such as Angola's President Joao Lourenço, Eswatini's King Mswati III, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and SADC Executive Secretary Mr. Elias Magosi.At the Geo Pomona Waste Management site, President Mnangagwa highlighted the project's role in driving innovation and sustainable economic growth in the SADC region. He praised the waste-to-energy initiative for addressing environmental challenges and generating electricity for the national grid. The project aligns with Zimbabwe's vision of promoting environmentally sensitive waste management practices and contributing to a cleaner, healthier future.Geo Pomona's CEO, Dr. Dilesh Nguwaya, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their innovative waste management model, which he described as a testament to President Mnangagwa's vision for Zimbabwe's transformation into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. The events were also attended by Zimbabwe's Vice Presidents, government ministers, diplomats, and other dignitaries.