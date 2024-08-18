Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Miss Universe to arrive in Zimbabwe today

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
RReigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, is set to arrive in Zimbabwe today for a familiarisation tour. She will land at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 3:30 PM, accompanied by her management team. Palacios, 24, will be welcomed by Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, along with her princesses, board members, tourism officials, top models, and celebrities.

During her five-day visit, Palacios will meet fellow models, visit local tourist attractions, and participate in a busy schedule. She will travel to Victoria Falls on Wednesday to experience Zimbabwean hospitality. A welcome dinner is planned for her, where she will meet with industry leaders at a corporate networking event in Harare. Additionally, Palacios is expected to launch a project in one of Harare's high-density suburbs.

Her visit follows the recent opening of Nicaragua's Embassy in Harare, strengthening ties between the two countries. Palacios, who was crowned Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, is the first Nicaraguan to win the title. She will hand over the crown in November in Mexico. Palacios’ visit highlights the growing international interest in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Mayors to undergo Zanu-PF ideology training

1 min ago | 0 Views

SADC Summit lets rogue members off the hook

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Man loses US$3,000 in botched car sale

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutsvangwa cuts a lone figure at Sadc summit

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa glows in Geo Pomona project

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa breaks ground for Sadc Liberation Square in Harare

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF cell restructuring in shambles

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe political parties should account for disbursed funds

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthwakazi State proponents have exhausted internal remedies

13 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe's democratic space shrinking'

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Relief as High Court reverses Masvingo evictions

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Sadc can't be divided

17 mins ago | 6 Views

BCC violates own public transport policy

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Stepmother in court for child abuse

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's farm blows away Masisi

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Busy schedule for Chiwenga

26 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabweans celebrate Mnangagwa's Sadc Chairmanship

27 mins ago | 16 Views

Sadc reiterates call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared national hero in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 80 Views

Sadc leaders tour Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona, Liberation City

34 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sadc Liberation city

35 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso storm into Chibuku quarter-finals

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Girls as young as 10-years-old are having babies in SA

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Malema and EFF will survive

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

11 hrs ago | 278 Views

Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

11 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Julius Sello Malema: a politician full of contradictions

12 hrs ago | 458 Views

Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

16 hrs ago | 472 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

17 hrs ago | 975 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

18 hrs ago | 5059 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

18 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

18 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

18 hrs ago | 271 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

18 hrs ago | 261 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

19 hrs ago | 337 Views