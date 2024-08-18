Miss Universe to arrive in Zimbabwe today

News / National

by Staff reporter

RReigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, is set to arrive in Zimbabwe today for a familiarisation tour. She will land at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 3:30 PM, accompanied by her management team. Palacios, 24, will be welcomed by Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, along with her princesses, board members, tourism officials, top models, and celebrities.During her five-day visit, Palacios will meet fellow models, visit local tourist attractions, and participate in a busy schedule. She will travel to Victoria Falls on Wednesday to experience Zimbabwean hospitality. A welcome dinner is planned for her, where she will meet with industry leaders at a corporate networking event in Harare. Additionally, Palacios is expected to launch a project in one of Harare's high-density suburbs.Her visit follows the recent opening of Nicaragua's Embassy in Harare, strengthening ties between the two countries. Palacios, who was crowned Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, is the first Nicaraguan to win the title. She will hand over the crown in November in Mexico. Palacios’ visit highlights the growing international interest in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.