Another Brigadier-General declared national hero in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Brigadier-General (Retired) Elasto Madzingira has been declared a national hero following his passing on August 8 at the age of 65 after a short illness. The announcement was made by Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Charles Tawengwa, who highlighted Brig-Gen Madzingira's significant contributions to Zimbabwe both before and after independence.Born on August 4, 1959, in Chivi District, Brig-Gen Madzingira was one of 11 children. He demonstrated academic excellence, earning a scholarship to study pharmacy at the University of Rhodesia. However, in 1978, he left his studies to join the liberation struggle, undergoing military training and later serving as a medical training officer for ZANLA forces in Mozambique.After independence, Brig-Gen Madzingira furthered his education in mechanical engineering in Yugoslavia and joined the Air Force of Zimbabwe in 1985, where he rose through the ranks. Despite sustaining serious injuries in 1992, which left him wheelchair-bound, he continued to serve until his retirement.Brig-Gen Madzingira is survived by his wife and six children, with burial arrangements to be announced.