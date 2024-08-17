Latest News Editor's Choice


Sadc reiterates call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

The 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Zimbabwe, renewed its call for the removal of Western-imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, emphasizing that these punitive measures negatively impact not only Zimbabwe but the entire SADC region. 

The summit, hosted at Zimbabwe's New Parliament Building, highlighted that the sanctions, in place for over 20 years, have cost Zimbabwe's economy more than US$40 billion in potential revenue and development assistance. SADC reiterated its regional stance, originally made at the 39th Summit, for the unconditional removal of these sanctions and recognized the continued adverse effects on the region's progress and prosperity.
The summit also acknowledged the progress made under the theme of the previous year's summit, which focused on human and financial capital as key drivers for sustainable industrialization in the region. Outgoing SADC Chairperson, President João Lourenço, was commended for his leadership.

The theme for the 44th Summit, "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC," was endorsed, with leaders recognizing innovation as crucial for advancing key sectors like manufacturing, mineral beneficiation, and agro-processing.

The summit also commended Zimbabwe for successfully hosting the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week and Exhibition, which aligned with the summit's theme.

Additionally, the summit noted the significance of the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFCA) agreement, which came into force on July 25, offering SADC member states access to a vast market of 26 countries, with a population of 700 million and a GDP of US$1 trillion.

Finally, the summit adopted and signed the SADC Declaration on the Protection of Persons with Albinism, committing member states to address the challenges faced by this vulnerable group at both regional and national levels.

