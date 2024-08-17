Zimbabweans celebrate Mnangagwa's Sadc Chairmanship

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans have expressed optimism about President Mnangagwa's new role as the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), anticipating a period of growth, progress, and prosperity for the region. In various interviews, citizens highlighted the potential benefits of his leadership, including industrialization, peace, security, and infrastructure development.Elias Gomo from Lower Gweru is hopeful that this leadership will unlock new opportunities, particularly for youth employment and entrepreneurship. Francis Mhukayatadza from Honde Valley emphasized the importance of continued infrastructure development, such as roads and airports, to enhance regional trade. Felix Makoni from Murehwa believes that Zimbabwe can gain valuable knowledge and equipment from other SADC countries, which will boost agricultural productivity.Agnes Muchetu from Harare is confident that President Mnangagwa will ensure peace and stability in the region. Political leaders, including ZANC President Timothy Mncube and LEAD President Linda Masarira, also congratulated President Mnangagwa, expressing confidence in his ability to foster regional unity, economic growth, and a new era of cooperation within SADC.