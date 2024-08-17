Busy schedule for Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga of Zimbabwe is set for a busy working visit to India, where he will attend the Africa Conclave on India-Africa Partnership, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This conference aims to enhance India's investment presence in Africa, with Zimbabwe being a key focus.Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India, Stella Nkomo, confirmed that VP Chiwenga and his delegation will engage with key economic and investment players during the event, promoting Zimbabwe as a secure investment destination. The visit will include bilateral meetings and three key addresses by VP Chiwenga at the conclave. The event is expected to attract significant participation from African countries, with several Zimbabwean ministers and business delegations also attending.India, a major investor in Africa, has already shown strong interest in Zimbabwe, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, with potential for expansion into other economic areas.