Stepmother in court for child abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 21-year-old woman from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, has been accused of repeatedly assaulting her 10-year-old stepson and denying him food.The charges against her include ill-treating and neglecting a young person under section 7(1) of the Children's Act. She appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Mr. Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe, who remanded her on US$50 bail until August 23.The case came to light on August 4 when a neighbor noticed the boy's swollen face and reported the abuse to the police. The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical examination.In a separate case, a 25-year-old man from Bulawayo has been charged with aggravated indecent assault for allegedly sodomizing his 13-year-old nephew.The accused, who cannot be named, appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Ms. Sibonginkosi Mnkandla and was remanded in custody for the continuation of the trial. The incident reportedly occurred on July 25 when the accused and the complainant were sharing a bed.The complainant, after being assaulted, informed his aunt, and the matter was reported to the police. A medical examination confirmed bruises on the minor’s anal area.The accused in the sodomy case has denied the charges, claiming they were fabricated by his brother's wife. He argued that she made the allegations in retaliation for his refusal of her sexual advances and attempts to seduce him.The man also alleged that she had threatened him with arrest and caused damage to his phone as part of her vendetta. The trial is ongoing, with the court set to further investigate the claims.