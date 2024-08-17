Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
A couple from Bulawayo, Oscar Maveza (44) and Nora Chinhori (32), has been sentenced to perform six weeks of community service after being caught on CCTV stealing from Khumz Investment Supermarket in Mpopoma. They were convicted of theft under section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act. The couple stole 49 drinking chocolates worth US$187 on multiple occasions between August 4 and 7.

Western Commonage magistrate, Ms. Skhethile Moyo, sentenced Maveza and Chinhori to community service at Mpopoma High School and Insukamini High School, respectively. Additionally, each received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for five years, contingent on not committing similar offenses during that time.

Prosecutor Mr. Tafara Dzimbanete explained that Maveza and Chinhori stole the chocolates by hiding them under Maveza's clothes while Chinhori acted as a lookout. They successfully stole items on four separate occasions before being identified and apprehended by a security guard after their images were captured on CCTV.

The supermarket suffered a loss of US$187, and none of the stolen items were recovered. Maveza will complete his community service at Mpopoma High School, while Chinhori will serve her sentence at Insukamini High School.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Stepmother in court for child abuse

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's farm blows away Masisi

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Busy schedule for Chiwenga

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabweans celebrate Mnangagwa's Sadc Chairmanship

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Sadc reiterates call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared national hero in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Miss Universe to arrive in Zimbabwe today

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Sadc leaders tour Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona, Liberation City

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sadc Liberation city

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso storm into Chibuku quarter-finals

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Girls as young as 10-years-old are having babies in SA

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

Malema and EFF will survive

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Julius Sello Malema: a politician full of contradictions

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

16 hrs ago | 464 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

17 hrs ago | 941 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

17 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

17 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

18 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

18 hrs ago | 527 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

19 hrs ago | 216 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

19 hrs ago | 138 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

19 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

Uber driver recounts near-death experiences

19 hrs ago | 200 Views

The power of goblins (Ontikolotshe)

19 hrs ago | 106 Views

Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

17 Aug 2024 at 21:21hrs | 1168 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

17 Aug 2024 at 21:10hrs | 908 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

17 Aug 2024 at 21:10hrs | 1143 Views