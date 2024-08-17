Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

News / National

by Staff reporter

A couple from Bulawayo, Oscar Maveza (44) and Nora Chinhori (32), has been sentenced to perform six weeks of community service after being caught on CCTV stealing from Khumz Investment Supermarket in Mpopoma. They were convicted of theft under section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act. The couple stole 49 drinking chocolates worth US$187 on multiple occasions between August 4 and 7.Western Commonage magistrate, Ms. Skhethile Moyo, sentenced Maveza and Chinhori to community service at Mpopoma High School and Insukamini High School, respectively. Additionally, each received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for five years, contingent on not committing similar offenses during that time.Prosecutor Mr. Tafara Dzimbanete explained that Maveza and Chinhori stole the chocolates by hiding them under Maveza's clothes while Chinhori acted as a lookout. They successfully stole items on four separate occasions before being identified and apprehended by a security guard after their images were captured on CCTV.The supermarket suffered a loss of US$187, and none of the stolen items were recovered. Maveza will complete his community service at Mpopoma High School, while Chinhori will serve her sentence at Insukamini High School.