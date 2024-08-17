Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC violates own public transport policy

by Staff reporter
Most of Bulawayo's designated bus termini have become ineffective, highlighting the failure of the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to enforce its public transport policy, which was established over a decade ago. The policy, adopted on October 3, 2012, included specific guidelines for managing the city's transport system, such as designated routes and well-maintained termini with functional facilities and security measures.

The policy mandates that each route should start and end at a terminus designated by the local authority, which should be used exclusively by vehicles from appointed companies. Termini were also required to have functional toilets, refuse receptacles, and clearly marked entrance and exit points manned by security guards.

Despite these guidelines, the BCC has struggled to maintain and develop the termini. For example, in Cowdray Park and Emganwini suburbs, there are no regulated termini, forcing commuter omnibuses to use non-designated areas. The terminus in Magwegwe North has been repurposed as a car park and flea market, with no functional toilets, while the Lobengula terminus remains underutilized and the Emakhandeni terminus has become a car wash.

BCC corporate communications manager Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu mentioned that routes in Entumbane are serviced by several existing termini in shopping centers, but only one terminus has been built and is functional in Cowdray Park, located near Mahlathini Primary School.

Luxury coaches are supposed to operate from designated termini and connect to hotels via shuttle services. However, these buses are currently picking up passengers from non-designated areas near a hotel between 9th and 10th Avenues and at the corner of 10th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way.

Mrs. Mpofu also noted that all passenger service vehicles should comply with regulations, including having litter bins, as part of anti-littering campaigns by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and the City of Bulawayo. She emphasized that constant engagement is being made to inform operators of these requirements and expressed a need for media assistance in spreading this message.

Source - The Chronicle
