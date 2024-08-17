Sadc can't be divided

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa emphasized the unity and shared history of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in his remarks at a State Banquet following the 44th SADC Summit. He stressed that despite geographical and political differences, SADC member states are united by common aspirations and a collective past marked by the struggle for liberation and independence.Mnangagwa honored the sacrifices made by freedom fighters whose contributions have shaped the region's history. He affirmed that SADC will remain united and indivisible, defending its rich heritage and celebrating its achievements.The President highlighted the importance of enhancing relations among member countries and using events like the banquet to foster people-to-people exchanges and bilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that the evening's informal setting would strengthen regional bonds and open up new areas for collaboration.He extended a warm invitation to the visiting Heads of State and their delegations to explore Zimbabwe further, emphasizing the country's cultural and tourist attractions. Mnangagwa encouraged them to return with their families or business delegations to experience Zimbabwean hospitality and opportunities.During the banquet, attendees were introduced to Zimbabwe's efforts in innovation and environmental preservation at the Geo-Pomona Plant. Additionally, the Museum of African Liberation was showcased as a venue dedicated to preserving the region's liberation heritage.The event featured a lively celebration with Zimbabwean cuisine and music, including a performance by the popular artist Jah Prayzah. The banquet was a joyous occasion, underscoring the festive spirit and the importance of SADC's unity and progress.