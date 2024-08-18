'Zimbabwe's democratic space shrinking'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A new report by Afrobarometer reveals a troubling decline in democratic satisfaction in Zimbabwe under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.The survey, which has tracked democratic and governance trends across Africa, shows that less than 40% of Zimbabweans believe the country is a full democracy or a democracy with minor issues. Additionally, fewer than half of the citizens are satisfied with how democracy functions in Zimbabwe.Afrobarometer's inaugural flagship report, which analyzed over a decade of data from 39 African countries, indicates a broader decline in support for democracy across the continent. Despite a majority of Africans preferring democracy over non-democratic alternatives like military rule, there is a notable decrease in popular support for democratic governance and norms.The report, based on 53,444 face-to-face interviews, highlights that while democratic principles such as free elections, term limits, and media freedom are still valued, there is growing dissatisfaction with how democracy is being implemented. This discontent is linked to political issues like corruption, poor-quality elections, and a lack of presidential accountability.The report warns that if these democratic challenges are not addressed, the erosion of democratic values in Africa could accelerate, posing significant risks to the continent's democratic development.