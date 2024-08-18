Mthwakazi State proponents have exhausted internal remedies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mqondisi Moyo, leader of the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), has announced that the party has exhausted all internal avenues in their quest to restore the Mthwakazi State and address issues such as the Gukurahundi massacres and regional marginalization. Despite their efforts, including appeals to the Judicial Services Commission, Parliament, the African Court in Tanzania, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), no progress has been made.In response, Moyo and other organizations are pushing for the restoration of the SADC Tribunal, which they argue is essential for addressing human rights violations and providing justice. A joint statement from the MRP, Mike Campbell Foundation, SAAI, AfriForum, and Kgosi Mogakolodi Masibi’s cultural community called for the tribunal’s reinstatement and highlighted a symbolic signing of a memorandum at the historic Turnhalle Building, the former seat of the Tribunal.Ben Freeth, executive director of the Mike Campbell Foundation, emphasized that the tribunal’s closure denied justice to the 400 million citizens of the 16 SADC countries. The MRP and its allies believe that restoring the tribunal will reaffirm SADC’s commitment to human rights and justice, while also addressing historical injustices faced by the Matabeleland region.Theo de Jager of SAAI and Barend Uys of AfriForum also stressed the tribunal’s role in ensuring compensation for white Zimbabwean farmers and protecting cultural communities across Southern Africa. Kgosi Mogakolodi Masibi supported the call for restoration, asserting that it would demonstrate SADC governments’ commitment to the rule of law and attract international support.