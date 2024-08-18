Zimbabwe political parties should account for disbursed funds

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has called for increased public scrutiny and accountability for political parties receiving funding under the Political Parties Finance Act. ZESN’s recent compendium advocates for amendments to the Act to allow smaller parties to benefit from state funding and to enhance transparency regarding the use of taxpayer money.ZESN proposes that political parties should disclose their sources of funding and be subject to a strict regulatory framework for private donations. This includes setting limits on donation amounts, publicly declaring donations, and auditing financial records after elections. Additionally, ZESN recommends that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) monitor and publish reports on donations and expenditures.The watchdog also urges amendments to the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) to ensure transparent procedures for public meetings. MOPA, which replaced the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), still contains restrictive clauses that limit the right to peaceful assembly. ZESN advocates for regulations that uphold democratic processes without impeding public participation.The call for reform comes in the wake of significant restrictions on public gatherings during the August 2023 elections, with numerous rallies by the Citizens Coalition for Change being banned and over 300 proposed public gatherings blocked, according to the Carter Center election observer mission.