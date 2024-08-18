Zanu-PF cell restructuring in shambles

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZANU-PF cell verification exercise has been disrupted by factionalism within the party. The exercise, intended to restructure party membership and improve control over structures, has faced delays beyond its initial deadline of July 17.This delay is attributed to ongoing struggles between factions supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.Sources within ZANU-PF have indicated that the delay is due to internal conflicts over control of party structures and logistical issues such as a shortage of resources, including computers. The cell restructuring is crucial for determining leadership positions leading up to the next elective congress in 2027.Despite the disruptions, ZANU-PF spokesperson Farai Marapira denied allegations of factionalism affecting the exercise, describing it as an ongoing process. Meanwhile, factional battles are reportedly affecting the scheduling of upcoming district co-ordination committee elections.Chiwenga is considered a potential successor to Mnangagwa, whose term is set to end in 2028, although there have been moves within the party to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure.