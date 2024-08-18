Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF cell restructuring in shambles

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
The ZANU-PF cell verification exercise has been disrupted by factionalism within the party. The exercise, intended to restructure party membership and improve control over structures, has faced delays beyond its initial deadline of July 17. 

This delay is attributed to ongoing struggles between factions supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.
Sources within ZANU-PF have indicated that the delay is due to internal conflicts over control of party structures and logistical issues such as a shortage of resources, including computers. The cell restructuring is crucial for determining leadership positions leading up to the next elective congress in 2027.

Despite the disruptions, ZANU-PF spokesperson Farai Marapira denied allegations of factionalism affecting the exercise, describing it as an ongoing process. Meanwhile, factional battles are reportedly affecting the scheduling of upcoming district co-ordination committee elections.

Chiwenga is considered a potential successor to Mnangagwa, whose term is set to end in 2028, although there have been moves within the party to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure.


Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe political parties should account for disbursed funds

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mthwakazi State proponents have exhausted internal remedies

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe's democratic space shrinking'

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Relief as High Court reverses Masvingo evictions

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Sadc can't be divided

6 mins ago | 1 Views

BCC violates own public transport policy

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Stepmother in court for child abuse

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's farm blows away Masisi

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Busy schedule for Chiwenga

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabweans celebrate Mnangagwa's Sadc Chairmanship

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Sadc reiterates call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared national hero in Zimbabwe

19 mins ago | 39 Views

Miss Universe to arrive in Zimbabwe today

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Sadc leaders tour Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona, Liberation City

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sadc Liberation city

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Bosso storm into Chibuku quarter-finals

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Girls as young as 10-years-old are having babies in SA

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Malema and EFF will survive

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

11 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Julius Sello Malema: a politician full of contradictions

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

12 hrs ago | 77 Views

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

16 hrs ago | 239 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

17 hrs ago | 303 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

17 hrs ago | 963 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

17 hrs ago | 4982 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

17 hrs ago | 221 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

17 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

17 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

17 hrs ago | 266 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

18 hrs ago | 258 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 882 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

18 hrs ago | 334 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

19 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 528 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

19 hrs ago | 219 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

19 hrs ago | 140 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

19 hrs ago | 68 Views