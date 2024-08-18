Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF ward 1 councillor for Seke, Blessing Munemo, has been granted US$1,000 bail following his arrest on charges of defrauding two companies of US$4 million. Munemo, who is accused of involvement in a fraudulent scheme, was granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who noted that Munemo's role was limited to receiving and transmitting a sealed envelope from his superior.

Munemo's case will return to court on August 27 for further proceedings as investigations continue. The complaint was filed by Andrew Baker.

According to the prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, Munemo and his accomplices deceived Baker into purchasing land in Marlborough, Harare, valued at US$2 million. Over several months, Baker paid the full amount in installments. Additionally, in 2022, Munemo and his team allegedly defrauded Baker by selling him a stand in Kuwadzana, falsely claiming it was owned by the State and would be transferred through Anjin Investments.

The fraudulent documents used in these transactions included fake letterheads and signatures of senior officials. The case came to light when Baker was prevented from developing the Kuwadzana stand and discovered the land actually belonged to a nearby school.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa breaks ground for Sadc Liberation Square in Harare

42 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF cell restructuring in shambles

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe political parties should account for disbursed funds

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthwakazi State proponents have exhausted internal remedies

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe's democratic space shrinking'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Relief as High Court reverses Masvingo evictions

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Sadc can't be divided

8 mins ago | 4 Views

BCC violates own public transport policy

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Stepmother in court for child abuse

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's farm blows away Masisi

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Busy schedule for Chiwenga

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabweans celebrate Mnangagwa's Sadc Chairmanship

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Sadc reiterates call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Another Brigadier-General declared national hero in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 46 Views

Miss Universe to arrive in Zimbabwe today

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Sadc leaders tour Zimbabwe's Geo Pomona, Liberation City

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sadc Liberation city

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Bosso storm into Chibuku quarter-finals

27 mins ago | 5 Views

Girls as young as 10-years-old are having babies in SA

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Malema and EFF will survive

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

Dynamos take slender lead over Zesco

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Scott Sakupwanya in near fistfight with Lloyd Mutasa

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman defends Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Julius Sello Malema: a politician full of contradictions

12 hrs ago | 452 Views

Namaste, Your Excellency President of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Arsenal Steadily Closing the Gap with Manchester City: Reasons for the Gunners' Successful Development

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

17 hrs ago | 303 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

17 hrs ago | 967 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

17 hrs ago | 4995 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

17 hrs ago | 221 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

17 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

17 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

18 hrs ago | 259 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 888 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

19 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 529 Views

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

19 hrs ago | 219 Views