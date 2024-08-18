Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF ward 1 councillor for Seke, Blessing Munemo, has been granted US$1,000 bail following his arrest on charges of defrauding two companies of US$4 million. Munemo, who is accused of involvement in a fraudulent scheme, was granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who noted that Munemo's role was limited to receiving and transmitting a sealed envelope from his superior.Munemo's case will return to court on August 27 for further proceedings as investigations continue. The complaint was filed by Andrew Baker.According to the prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, Munemo and his accomplices deceived Baker into purchasing land in Marlborough, Harare, valued at US$2 million. Over several months, Baker paid the full amount in installments. Additionally, in 2022, Munemo and his team allegedly defrauded Baker by selling him a stand in Kuwadzana, falsely claiming it was owned by the State and would be transferred through Anjin Investments.The fraudulent documents used in these transactions included fake letterheads and signatures of senior officials. The case came to light when Baker was prevented from developing the Kuwadzana stand and discovered the land actually belonged to a nearby school.