Mnangagwa breaks ground for Sadc Liberation Square in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Sunday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa led the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sadc Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation in Harare. He described the museum as a "continental project" and a symbol of Pan-Africanism, underscoring Zimbabwe's pride in hosting it. The museum aims to preserve and present Africa's decolonization history for current and future generations.Mnangagwa highlighted the museum's role in institutionalizing African perspectives and correcting historical inaccuracies. The Sadc Liberation Square will feature monuments from each member state to honor their anti-colonial struggles. He praised the Frontline States and nations like China and Russia for their support in Zimbabwe's liberation.A hectare of land was officially handed over to Tanzanian President Samia Hassan, the current chair of Sadc's Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security. The site, overlooking Zimbabwe's National Heroes Acre, was chosen for its symbolic importance.Following the ceremony, Sadc executive secretary Elias Magosi planted a tree, named the Sadc Tree, symbolizing regional unity and growth. The Museum of African Liberation will serve as a central repository for Africa's liberation history and is part of a broader Pan-African initiative, including similar institutions in Botswana and Tanzania.