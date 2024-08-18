Mnangagwa glows in Geo Pomona project

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa praised the Geo Pomona Waste Management project during a tour with Sadc heads of State and government, highlighting its significance in sustainable waste management and renewable energy production.Mnangagwa noted that rapid urbanization and population growth have intensified Zimbabwe's waste disposal challenges, placing a strain on local authorities and resources. He emphasized that the Geo Pomona initiative addresses these challenges by transforming waste into energy, which will eventually contribute electricity to the national grid.The project is recognized for its innovative approach, including its focus on environmental benefits and employment opportunities for youth and women, aligning with the government's goal of inclusive economic growth. Mnangagwa also urged other Sadc countries to pursue similar projects, adopting global best practices to meet regional needs.Geo Pomona Waste Management chairperson and CEO Dilesh Nguwaya highlighted the transformation of the former Pomona dumpsite into an environmentally friendly facility. The project includes a sorting plant to separate recyclables from non-recyclables, with recyclables sold to recycling companies and non-recyclable combustibles incinerated to generate between 16MW and 22MW of electricity.