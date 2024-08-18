Mutsvangwa cuts a lone figure at Sadc summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

During the Sadc Heads of State and Government summit, President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over the chairmanship from Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.The summit, a key regional event, saw a notable gathering of southern African leaders. Amidst the high-profile event, Zanu-PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa appeared isolated and disconnected, reflecting his recent marginalization within the party.Mutsvangwa, fired from his ministerial role earlier in the year, was seen alone and uncharacteristically quiet, drawing attention from journalists.Political analysts suggest that Mutsvangwa's unpredictable and volatile nature contributed to his sidelining by Mnangagwa's administration.In contrast, opposition figures Douglas Mwonzora, Sengezo Tshabangu, and Lovemore Madhuku, despite their diminished political influence, attended the summit. Their presence seemed aimed at regaining relevance on the regional stage, though their participation raised questions about their alignment with the current political climate.The summit was marked by heightened security, with extensive checks and roadblocks in place to ensure safety.The intense security measures underscored the significance of the event amidst a backdrop of government crackdowns on political activists and human rights defenders, which have drawn international scrutiny and calls for the release of detained opposition supporters.