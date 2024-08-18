Man loses US$3,000 in botched car sale

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man on the hunt for a vehicle has fallen victim to an armed robbery, losing US$3,000 in cash. The assailants, who pretended to be car dealers selling a Honda Fit, targeted the 21-year-old unsuspecting buyer.According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the robbery occurred on Saturday, August 17, 2024, along Sebakwe Road in Glen Norah B."Harare police are investigating a robbery case from August 17, 2024, where a 21-year-old man was robbed of US$3,000 by five unidentified suspects. These individuals posed as car dealers and arranged a meeting for a Honda Fit sale," Nyathi said."The victim had been contacted through social media and was lured to Waterfalls for the transaction."