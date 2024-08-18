Zimbabwe Mayors to undergo Zanu-PF ideology training

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has invited mayors and council chairpersons from across Zimbabwe, including opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors, to a training session on Zanu-PF ideology. This session will be conducted by the Chitepo School of Ideology.In a circular dated August 16, 2024, the ministry's Secretary, identified only as K. Ncube, emphasized the importance of this training."Local Authorities, as outlined in Section 5 of the Constitution, are a third tier of government responsible for service delivery. They play a crucial role in achieving Vision 2030," the circular states."Following the President’s Call to Action, No-Compromise to Service Delivery blueprint launched on November 1, 2023, it is essential for Local Authorities to understand national security and patriotism as promoted by the Chitepo School of Ideology."The training will take place at Rainbow Towers from August 21 to 23, 2024.In interviews with NewZimbabwe, some mayors have expressed reservations about attending the "Zanufication" event. However, many are expected to attend primarily to collect travel and subsistence allowances.