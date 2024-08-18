Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mom kills baby son for wailing non-stop

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 20-year-old woman who was irritated by her 18-month-old son's continuous wailing took the unorthodox solution of strangling him to death in order to silence him.

According to the police, the incident happened 14 August this year in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North.

"On 14 August 2024, police in Nyamandlovu, Lupane arrested Siphethebuhle Nkomo, 20, in connection with a case of murder in which she strangled to death her son (18 months) after failing to silence him while crying on 14 August 2024 at Zimdabule Village 4, Deli, Nyamandlovu," police said.

In an almost similar incident, a suspected mental patient, named Fambisai Tavengerwei, aged 50, allegedly killed his 2-year-old son by striking him with a log on the head several times.

The incident, according to police, happened on 14 August 2024 at Madzore Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka.

Source - zimlive




