Billboard nuisance duo dumped by new lawyer

The trial of two Borrowdale men, Mark Strathen and Grant Russell, charged with criminal nuisance for erecting a billboard denouncing a property development company, has been postponed after their new lawyer, Mr. Gwinyai Mharapara, withdrew from the case.Mharapara, who had replaced Mr. Tendai Biti, requested a postponement to review a transcribed record of the case but was denied by the court.State prosecutor Mrs. Shambadzeni Fungura opposed the postponement, arguing that the defendants already possessed the transcript.The magistrate, Mrs. Sharon Rakafa, rejected the application, noting that the case has been pending since 2021.Following this, Mharapara renounced his role as their lawyer, and the defendants requested more time to find new legal representation.The trial has been rescheduled to Monday. The Supreme Court had recently dismissed the defendants' appeal, ordering the trial to proceed.