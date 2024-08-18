Chamisa ally in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former CCC Member of Parliament for Binga, Prince Dubeko, appeared in court on charges of inciting violence ahead of the recently concluded SADC Summit. He faced Harare magistrate, Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, and was remanded in custody until Friday for a bail application.The prosecution alleges that between August 1 and 16, Dubeko posted messages in CCC WhatsApp groups and on his X (formerly Twitter) account, urging party members to engage in violent activities such as road barricades and tyre burning.One of his posts reportedly called for shutting down Harare and meeting with SADC Heads of State in the streets.The State claims that his incitement led to the barricading of High Glen Road and tyre burning at Mukonono River Bridge, Marimba, disrupting traffic on August 16.Dubeko was arrested by detectives at the Beitbridge Border Post on August 17.