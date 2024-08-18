Man bashes grandfather for 'interfering in his marriage'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 21-year-old man from Chitumbelele village in Beitbridge has been remanded in custody after assaulting his grandfather with a log, accusing him of meddling in his marital affairs.The accused, Simon Mahunze, appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on assault charges.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on August 8 around 6:30 PM when Mahunze got into a heated argument with his grandfather.During the altercation, Mahunze allegedly struck his grandfather on the back with a log.The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to the police, leading to Mahunze's arrest. He has been remanded in custody until August 22 for trial.