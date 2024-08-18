Latest News Editor's Choice


Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 50-year-old mentally challenged man from Manicaland tragically killed his 2-year-old son by repeatedly striking him on the head with a log.

According to a statement by the police on X, Fambisai Tavengerwei carried out the attack on August 14, 2024, in Madzore Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka.



Source - The Chronicle

