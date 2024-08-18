News / National
Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death
A 50-year-old mentally challenged man from Manicaland tragically killed his 2-year-old son by repeatedly striking him on the head with a log.
According to a statement by the police on X, Fambisai Tavengerwei carried out the attack on August 14, 2024, in Madzore Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka.
2/2 suspected mental patient, Fambisai Tavengerwei (50) killed his son (2) by striking him with a log on the head several times on 14/08/24 at Madzore Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 17, 2024
Source - The Chronicle