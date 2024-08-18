Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo East suburb plunged into darkness

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Several households in Bulawayo East suburbs have been left without power after thieves once again targeted and stole copper cables, contributing to the ongoing wave of vandalism affecting critical public infrastructure across the country.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) confirmed that the power outage in the area is due to vandalized power cables. The utility company assured residents that teams are working to restore service as quickly as possible. 

"Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period, as power may be restored without notice. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," said ZETDC.
The affected areas include Hereford Road, Cumberland Drive, Lancaster Road, Durham Road, Leicester Road, Salop Square, Hillside Police Station, Hillside Shopping Centre, Cecil Avenue, Leander Avenue, Limerick Road, Montgomery Road, Zuva Garage Matopos Road, Norfolk Road, and surrounding areas.

Incidents of vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure have become rampant, severely disrupting water and power supplies to consumers, including critical institutions like hospitals, rail transportation, and communication systems.

More to follow....

Source - The Chronicle
