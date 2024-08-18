Beitbridge businessman charged for tax evasion

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 37-year-old entrepreneur from Beitbridge, Bestinos Zhou, has been fined US$250 for tax evasion.Zhou appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates' Court, facing charges of violating Section 81(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act Chapter 23:06, which deals with revenue prejudice.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Zhou registered for Income Tax both as a business and in his personal capacity in October 2015. However, between July 2017 and May 2022, he failed to submit the required tax returns or documents to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). This oversight was uncovered by ZIMRA in June 2022, leading to a police report and Zhou's subsequent arrest.Zhou was found guilty in court and was fined US$250 or given the alternative of 30 days imprisonment.