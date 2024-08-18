Latest News Editor's Choice


We will now release CCC political prisoners: Zanu-PF

by Gideon Madzikatidze
51 secs ago
The Zanu-PF spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has sensationally claimed that his party will facilitate the release of over 100 political prisoners who were incarcerated towards and during the 44th Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) since the regional meeting is over.

Speaking during a press briefing this Monday, Mutsvangwa claimed that the political prisoners (almost all of them supported the Citizens Coalition for Change, CCC) will be released soon since their planned sideshow from the main event was successfully thwarted by law enforcement agencies and justice delivery institutions of the land, Zimbabwe.

"We will now reward their failure to protest with freedom. Now that SADC is over, we will liaise and appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs, Cde Kazembe Kazembe and our justice delivery architecture to restore their freedoms through imminent release," Mutsvangwa said.

"We guarantee them freedom since their planned protests in the presence of foreigners have flopped. They wanted to steal the main show through the lenses of cameras from the media fraternity and we really appreciate the efforts made so far to silence them," Mutsvagwa added.

"Meanwhile, we really appreciate the tireless efforts by our law enforcement agencies in bringing law and order into realisation," Mutsvangwa said.

Meanwhile over 100 activists, CCC politician James Timba and other members of his party are behind bars following their long-term incarceration charged with disorderly conduct and participation in an unlawful gathering.

The State alleges that on June 16 this year at around 2pm, police received information that there was an unsanctioned gathering at Timba’s house at number 6 Downie Road in Strathaven, Harare.

Source - Byo24News

