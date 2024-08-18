Pastor Mboro denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Motshoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, was denied bail on Monday in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.He appeared in court alongside his bodyguard, Vincent Baloyi, and his son, Revival Motshoeneng.The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that the charges relate to an incident at Matsediso Primary School on August 5, 2024.In a viral video, the three accused were seen brandishing dangerous weapons and allegedly forcefully removing two learners from the school premises."They face a string of charges including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and of unlicensed firearms, possession of prohibited firearm, assault by way of threat, pointing of firearms, discharging of a firearm and malicious damage to property," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.During court proceedings on Monday, State prosecutor Peello Vilakazi said it was not in the interest of justice to release them on bail as it was a Schedule 5 application for bail.The Magistrate stated that Mboro and his bodyguard failed to provide sufficient evidence to convince the court that it would be in the interest of justice to release them on bail.Mboro's son was released on a warning, and was ordered to have no contact with witnesses or enter the school until the finalisation of the trial.IOL previously reported that the self-proclaimed prophet together with his son and bodyguard, stormed the school premises and left with two boy grandchildren.The mother of the children reportedly died in April, resulting in a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family over custody of the children.Following the incident, angry community members and learners set fire to the Incredible Happenings Church premises, completely destroying the large white marquee.