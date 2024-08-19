Miss Universe confident in Mnangagwa's leadership

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, has expressed her confidence in Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa describing his ascendancy to Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship as an opportunity to avenue to witness regional progress and unity.Speaking after her arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for maiden Zimbabwe farmiliarisation tour, Sheynnis Palacios commented mutual relationship between Zimbabwe and Nicaragua as both collaborative and quite exceptional."I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa on his recent appointment as SADC Chairperson. This is a momentous achievement and a testament to the leadership and vision that Zimbabwe continues to embody on the regional stage," Sheynnis Palacios said."I have no doubt that under his guidance, the SADC will achieve great strides towards progress and unity," Sheynnis Palacios added."As a Nicaraguan, I am excited to witness the new bond between our countries, particularly with the opening of the Nicaraguan Embassy here. This signifies a new chapter of collaboration and friendship, and I am enthusiastic about the opportunities it will bring," Sheynnis Palacios said.Sheynnis Palacios was met at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Monday evening by Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Miss Universe-Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, fashion designers and local models.