Zimbabwe National Assembly resumes sitting

The National Assembly of Zimbabwe resumes today after a three-week break, during which the country hosted the 44th SADC Summit at the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.The Senate will reconvene on September 3. The Assembly had adjourned on July 25 following Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube's presentation of the 2024 Mid-Year Budget and Economic Review Statement.Legislators are set to debate this statement, which includes measures aimed at stabilizing the ZiG currency and promoting its wider use. These measures include improving tax collection, curbing tax evasion, and mandating payment of certain taxes and fees in local currency.Since its introduction in April 2024, the ZiG has remained relatively stable, with its broader use expected to enhance economic stability.Prof Ncube also revised the country's economic growth projection, lowering it from 3.5% to 2% for the year, due to the impact of El Nino-induced drought on agriculture and declining global mineral prices.