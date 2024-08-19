Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe National Assembly resumes sitting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The National Assembly of Zimbabwe resumes today after a three-week break, during which the country hosted the 44th SADC Summit at the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

The Senate will reconvene on September 3. The Assembly had adjourned on July 25 following Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube's presentation of the 2024 Mid-Year Budget and Economic Review Statement.

Legislators are set to debate this statement, which includes measures aimed at stabilizing the ZiG currency and promoting its wider use. These measures include improving tax collection, curbing tax evasion, and mandating payment of certain taxes and fees in local currency.

Since its introduction in April 2024, the ZiG has remained relatively stable, with its broader use expected to enhance economic stability.

Prof Ncube also revised the country's economic growth projection, lowering it from 3.5% to 2% for the year, due to the impact of El Nino-induced drought on agriculture and declining global mineral prices.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

UK-based lawyer in Victoria Falls area land grabbing storm

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

2 jailed for plotting armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stampede to congratulate Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

CCC councillors to boycott Zanu-PF's ideology training

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF gushes over Hichilema's election 'endorsement'

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu-PF says detained activists can now be freed

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chamisa's 'ambiguous' future sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Binga women arrested

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chirundu border post modernises

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

United States offers help to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

8 killed in Chivhu-Nyazura Road accident

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

MP's challenge on constitutional right against Zimra dismissed

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Prince Dubeko Sibanda denied bail

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF councillor released on US$1 000 bail

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo diarrhoea cases go down

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for dam de-siltation

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Brigadier-General burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

2 notorious robbers shot dead in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Miss Universe confident in Mnangagwa's leadership

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa is presiding over a mobster regime!

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Is your Zimbabwe property safe from property hijackers

15 hrs ago | 597 Views

A guide to playing popular non-GamStop Casino Games

15 hrs ago | 24 Views

Pastor Mboro denied bail

19 hrs ago | 1147 Views

10 Advantages of the Mostbet Mobile App in Kazakhstan

22 hrs ago | 113 Views

We will now release CCC political prisoners: Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3017 Views

PHOTO: ZUPCO overturns at Dande bridge

22 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Beitbridge businessman charged for tax evasion

23 hrs ago | 900 Views

Bulawayo East suburb plunged into darkness

23 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mentally challenged man beats 2 year old son to death

23 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man bashes grandfather for 'interfering in his marriage'

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa ally in court

23 hrs ago | 321 Views

Billboard nuisance duo dumped by new lawyer

23 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mom kills baby son for wailing non-stop

19 Aug 2024 at 13:05hrs | 542 Views

Hichilema to hike Zambian electricity prices by 156%?

19 Aug 2024 at 10:52hrs | 6243 Views

CCC members conspiring to have Chamisa arrested?

19 Aug 2024 at 10:47hrs | 1979 Views

MTN reports a monster loss

19 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwe Mayors to undergo Zanu-PF ideology training

19 Aug 2024 at 07:27hrs | 1081 Views

SADC Summit lets rogue members off the hook

19 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 1158 Views

Man loses US$3,000 in botched car sale

19 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 830 Views

Mutsvangwa cuts a lone figure at Sadc summit

19 Aug 2024 at 07:22hrs | 4406 Views

Mnangagwa glows in Geo Pomona project

19 Aug 2024 at 07:20hrs | 770 Views

Mnangagwa breaks ground for Sadc Liberation Square in Harare

19 Aug 2024 at 07:19hrs | 413 Views