2 notorious robbers shot dead in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two suspected robbers, Aleck Moyo (37) and Bongani Tshuma (41), were killed in a shootout with police in Bulawayo on Sunday.The incident occurred after detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspects were hiding in a bushy area between Mpilo Hospital and Richmond to evade arrest. When the police raided the area, the suspects opened fire, leading to a shootout in which they were overpowered.The police recovered a Cannic pistol with four rounds and an Astra Revolver with two rounds. The suspects were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where they died from their injuries.The suspects were linked to five armed robbery cases between March 6, 2024, and July 29, 2024, including a robbery in Nyangazonke Sun-Yet-Sen on May 7, 2024, where vehicles and household goods were stolen. Another robbery occurred on July 29, 2024, in old Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo, where a Honda Fit and three cell phones were stolen.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue its crackdown on armed robbery, ensuring that the law is upheld without fear or favor.