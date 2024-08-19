Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

New SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa, is expected to position Zimbabwe as a hub of technology and innovation on the global stage, according to Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa.Speaking at a press briefing in Harare, Mutsvangwa lauded the successful hosting of the recent SADC Summit and praised President Mnangagwa for strengthening ties within the region.Mutsvangwa highlighted President Mnangagwa's leadership, noting his role in promoting Pan-Africanism and driving industrialization in Africa, which is crucial for modernization and integration into the global community. He also commended the media for their positive coverage of the summit, emphasizing the importance of their patriotic reporting.Additionally, Mutsvangwa praised Angola's President João Lourenço, the immediate past SADC Chairperson, for his leadership over the past year.