Brigadier-General burial tomorrow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
National hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Elasto Madzingira, who passed away on August 8 at the age of 65, will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre.

President Mnangagwa will preside over the burial ceremony. Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, has called for the public to be seated by 7 a.m. for the event.

Brig-Gen Madzingira, born on August 4, 1959, in Chivi District, joined the liberation struggle in 1978, abandoning his university studies. He played a significant role during the war as a medical training officer for ZANLA forces and later held various positions in the Air Force of Zimbabwe, ultimately becoming Director of Finance before retiring due to injuries sustained on duty in 1992.

His body will be taken to his homestead in Chivi before returning to Harare to lie in state. The Madzingira family expressed their gratitude for the national hero status conferred on him. Brig-Gen Madzingira is survived by his wife and six children.

Source - The Herald

