Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean police have commended citizens for maintaining peace and order during the recently concluded 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted in Harare.The event, which saw President Mnangagwa assume the SADC chairmanship, was marked by the absence of major crimes, reflecting the country's peaceful nature.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi praised the public for their cooperation, highlighting that the smooth conduct of the summit was a result of collective efforts between law enforcement and the community. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to uphold peace and security in the country.Comm Nyathi also addressed threats by political activists Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala, who had called for unsanctioned protests aimed at disrupting the summit. Despite these threats, the summit proceeded without incident, and the police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining national peace and order.The government had noted attempts by some opposition activists, reportedly backed by Western sponsors, to instigate civil unrest during the summit. However, these efforts were unsuccessful, and the police remain vigilant in countering any future threats to the country's tranquility.