Pedigree goat breeding boost for Matobo villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Matobo District, a semi-arid region with abundant acacia and mopane trees, has become an ideal area for commercial goat farming, particularly for breeding Boer, Savanna, and Kalahari goats.These breeds are in high demand locally and internationally due to their quality meat and genetic value.Goat meat's popularity in Zimbabwe is driven by health consciousness, religious festivities, and its value in leather and milk production.The government's Goat Pass-On Scheme aims to benefit three million rural households across Zimbabwe, enhancing rural livelihoods through goat farming.Recently, over 300 villagers from Tshelanyemba and surrounding areas attended a workshop at Tshelanyemba High School focused on goat pedigree breeding. The workshop, led by experienced breeders from Gweru, Bubi, and South Africa, provided practical knowledge on improving goat farming practices.Key speakers, including Mr. Reuben Manhondo and Mr. Daniel Chiwota, emphasized the profitability of goat farming and the importance of managing small herds effectively. They discussed the need to shift perceptions of goats from being mere household livestock to valuable assets in a profitable business. The workshop also highlighted the importance of maintaining clean goat pens to prevent diseases and improve productivity.Mr. Chiwota shared his experience of switching from cattle to goat farming due to the higher profitability and better suitability of goats to the local environment. His story inspired many farmers to consider goat farming as a viable economic activity.The breeders also donated a buck to help improve the genetic quality of goats in Tshelanyemba. The workshop inspired local farmers, leading to the formation of the Yandisa Isibaya Cooperative, which plans to enhance goat breeding practices in the area.