Zimbabwe opposition leaders back Mnangagwa SADC chairmanship

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition political parties in Zimbabwe have expressed support for the country's new role as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with expectations that President Mnangagwa will effectively lead the region's development agenda.Zimbabwe assumed the SADC chairmanship during the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit, held in Harare, under the theme "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC."Opposition leaders, including CCC interim president Professor Welshman Ncube and Senator Sengenzo Tshabangu, emphasized the importance of using this leadership position to advance regional integration, improve trade, and foster cooperation with international bodies. They stressed that Zimbabwe's chairmanship is a strategic responsibility that should be embraced by all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.National Constitutional Assembly president Professor Lovemore Madhuku and MDC-T president Mr. Douglas Mwonzora also highlighted the importance of driving regional growth through innovation and industrialization. They called for a shift from exporting raw materials to leveraging science and technology to add value to the region's resources, which aligns with the summit's theme.