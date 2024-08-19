Scores in winding queue for Chicken Slice jobs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scores of job seekers formed long queues in Bulawayo in response to a social media advertisement for vacancies at Chicken Slice's new drive-through branch, set to open next month.The positions available included cashiers, cooks, and cleaners. By mid-morning, the queue had grown significantly, wrapping around city blocks and reflecting the high demand for employment in the city.Job seekers, hopeful but anxious, waited in the long line, with some arriving as early as dawn. Despite the overwhelming turnout, many remained optimistic about securing a position.Chicken Slice's marketing manager, Ms. Brenda Barare, acknowledged the overwhelming response, stating that the new branch would be the third in Bulawayo and the 21st in the country. While only about 30 positions are available, Ms. Barare assured that unsuccessful candidates would be considered for future opportunities.